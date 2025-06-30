Alexander Zverev surprisingly failed in the first round of the grass court classic at Wimbledon. After the match was abandoned the previous evening at 1:1 sets, the world number three lost 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (10:8), 3:6, 7:6 (7:5), 4:6 to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

In temperatures of more than 30 degrees on Centre Court, Zverev put in a very weak performance after the match resumed in the afternoon. He managed to save himself in the fifth set, but was then unable to make up for an early loss of serve at 1-2. The match had been abandoned the previous evening because it is not permitted to play after 11 p.m. in Wimbledon due to noise protection for local residents.

Zverev is therefore still waiting for his first Grand Slam triumph. He has never made it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon. It was his first opening defeat at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 at the same venue.