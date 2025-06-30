The main round of Wimbledon takes place from June 30 to July 13. Everything you need to know about the Grand Slam tournament and the most important results in the daily ticker.
The most important matches on July 1
Bencic on course
Belinda Bencic is on course for the 2nd round at Wimbledon. The Swiss player immediately wins the first set against the 24-year-old American Alycia Parks 6:0.
Zverev suffers first round debacle
Alexander Zverev surprisingly failed in the first round of the grass court classic at Wimbledon. After the match was abandoned the previous evening at 1:1 sets, the world number three lost 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (10:8), 3:6, 7:6 (7:5), 4:6 to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
In temperatures of more than 30 degrees on Centre Court, Zverev put in a very weak performance after the match resumed in the afternoon. He managed to save himself in the fifth set, but was then unable to make up for an early loss of serve at 1-2. The match had been abandoned the previous evening because it is not permitted to play after 11 p.m. in Wimbledon due to noise protection for local residents.
Zverev is therefore still waiting for his first Grand Slam triumph. He has never made it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon. It was his first opening defeat at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 at the same venue.
Jil Teichmann is eliminated
Jil Teichmann is another Swiss player to fail in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. The left-hander was defeated 4:6, 5:7 by the Italian Lucia Bronzetti.
In the duel between two players who had never won a match on the grass at Wimbledon, Bronzetti (WTA 63) was the slightly more consistent player than Teichmann, who is ranked exactly 30 places lower.
This leaves Belinda Bencic as the only hope for a Swiss tennis pro in the 2nd round.
Sinner easily through to the next round
World number 3 Pegula fails in round 1
Last Saturday, Jessica Pegula secured the tournament win in Bad Homburg with a convincing victory in the final against Iga Swiatek. However, the successful main rehearsal on grass was followed by disillusionment at Wimbledon. The American, seeded number 3, lost 2:6, 3:6 to the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (WTA 116), meaning that the Grand Slam tournament was already over for last year's US Open finalist after just over an hour. Cocciaretto, on the other hand, took revenge for her defeat in the only previous meeting between the two players: Pegula had prevailed in two sets in the third round of Wimbledon in 2023.
Zverev has to do detention
Alexander Zverev quickly signed a few autographs, posed for a selfie and then disappeared from Center Court. Following the abandonment of his first round match due to the curfew at the grass court classic in Wimbledon, the world number three must avoid an early exit on Tuesday. With a score of 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (10:8), he will continue against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
In contrast to Zverev, the outsider was still sitting on his chair eating a banana for several minutes shortly before 11 p.m. local time. He only slipped off the court when the stands were almost completely empty.
Even though the score was 1:1 in sets, Zverev was able to go to bed with the better feeling. The 28-year-old fended off three set points from his opponent in the second round and celebrated winning the tie-break with a loud cry.
Like Zverev, Taylor Fritz also has to play a detention. The world number five fought back from 0:2 down in the second set against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, with the fifth round scheduled for Tuesday.
Alcaraz defeats astonishing Fognini after 5-set thriller
The 38-year-old Fabio Fognini surprises in his first round match against Carlos Alcaraz with a strong performance. The Italian met the highly-favored Alcaraz at eye level, fought his way back from a set and break deficit in the second set and managed to equalize the set in the tie-break after two hours of play.
The Italian also demanded everything from the Spaniard in the third set and came back after trailing 3:5. At 6:5, however, Alcaraz managed to break again to win the set and take the lead again.
But Fognini does not let this get him down. The Italian fought back in the fourth set and took it 6:2 against an increasingly unsettled Alcaraz.
In the fifth set, the defending champion was able to step up his game and quickly took a double break and a 5:0 lead. After almost four and a half hours, Alcaraz finally converted his first match point for a hard-fought 7:5, 6:7, 7:5, 6:2 and 6:1 victory.
Golubic fails in three sets against Li
Viktorija Golubic (WTA 82) had expected more from her favorite tournament. Four years ago, she achieved her best Grand Slam result at Wimbledon by qualifying for the quarter-finals. Now the 32-year-old from Zurich had relatively little chance against the American Ann Li (WTA 65), losing 3:6, 6:4, 1:6.
Li dictated the action almost at will and controlled the points. She served well, generated a lot of pressure, but also made many mistakes. In the end, however, the balance was enough against a Golubic who was a little too passive and never found her rhythm.
The Swiss got off to a good start and quickly took a 2:0 lead. However, Li then resolutely took control of the match and didn't let the loss of the second set put her off her stride. The former Wimbledon junior finalist clearly dominated the third set again.
Riedi retires
Leandro Riedi is eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. The Swiss lost the qualifying duel against the Brit Oliver Tarvet 4:6, 4:6, 4:6.
Riedi (ATP 503) thus failed to take advantage of a favorable starting position in his first Grand Slam tournament. The 23-year-old from Zurich had been drawn to play the only player ranked lower than him. In the world rankings, Tarvet, who is two years younger, is 230 places behind Riedi. He was only allowed to qualify thanks to a wild card.
With the home crowd behind him, Tarvet put in a confident performance and was particularly convincing on his own serve. He didn't give the Swiss a chance to break in three sets and only needed a good 2:20 hours to win in three sets. The fact that the 21-year-old, who plays at the University of San Diego, had never played an ATP match before was not noticeable.
While Riedi has to travel home, Tarvet now has the big duel ahead of him. The newcomer is likely to face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round - provided the Spaniard prevails against the Italian Fabio Fognini.
Medvedev already eliminated
Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 9, had lost in the semi-finals to the eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in each of the last two years, and now he had already lost in the first round to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi (ATP 64) in four sets. Medvedev had already failed in the first round at the French Open and in the second round at the Australian Open. The former number 1 will now slip to at least 14th place in the world rankings.
Will Novak Djokovic put a spoke in Alcaraz's wheel?
Novak Djokovic, who has already triumphed seven times at Wimbledon - and thus once less than the record winner Roger Federer - is 16 years older than Alcaraz. However, he lost to Alcaraz the last two years, in five high-class sets in 2023 and clearly in three a year ago.
Djokovic could once again be Alcaraz's most promising challenger this year. Wimbledon is probably his best chance of winning his 25th major title. Apart from that, Jannik Sinner seems to be the only other player capable of posing a threat to Alcaraz.
Still the unfortunate protagonist of a magnificent final at the French Open, the world number one from Italy has not (yet) shone on grass in the past.
All other players are also far behind this trio in the betting shops. Alcaraz can be satisfied with the draw; he can only meet Djokovic in the final.
The Swiss
For some years now, the Swiss have only played a minor role at the venue of Roger Federer's greatest successes. Since Federer's farewell tournament from the ATP Tour, Belinda Bencic's round of 16 match against the then world number 1 Iga Swiatek two years ago has been the lone highlight. Now her successful comeback as a young mother has come to a bit of a standstill due to an arm injury.
Bencic (WTA 37) missed the French Open, and on her return this week in Bad Homburg she clearly failed in the first round. Like Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79) and Jil Teichmann (WTA 92), however, she can be satisfied with her draw. The Swiss trio will avoid the seeds, while Bencic and Golubic, the 2021 quarter-finalist and grass court lover, may not even face an opponent from the top 20 until the third round.
The role of favorite
Carlos Alcaraz has been the best player in the world on clay and grass for two years. After his second triumph in Paris, he is aiming for his third title in a row at Wimbledon. At the age of just 22 years and two months, it would be the sixth Grand Slam crown of his career for the Spaniard. A small spectacle can be expected in his opening match against Italian Fabio Fognini on Monday.
The women's tournament has been much more unpredictable for some time now. Since Serena Williams' seventh triumph in 2016, there have been seven different winners in seven tournaments. The last two came from the Czech Republic, Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and number 31 seed Barbora Krejcikova the following year. Both can be counted on again now. None of the top three in the world rankings, Aryna Sabalenka, French Open winner Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, have reached a Wimbledon final to date. So there is a good chance of an eighth new winner in a row.
Premiere for Riedi at Wimbledon
Leandro Riedi is competing in his first Grand Slam tournament. The 23-year-old from Zurich, who is now only ranked number 506 in the world after two knee injuries, was allowed to compete thanks to a protected ranking in qualifying.
Last year, Riedi narrowly missed out on a place in the main draw with a five-set defeat (after a 2:0 set lead) against Australian Alex Bolt.
Riedi (ATP 506) will play his first match on Court 4 from 12 noon Swiss time, where he will face Great Britain's Oliver Tarvet (ATP 733), also a qualifier.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Wimbledon ticker. The main round starts on June 30. Everything you need to know can be found here.