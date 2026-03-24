Belinda Bencic gives Amanda Anisimova no chance. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic storms into the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The player from eastern Switzerland swept American Amanda Anisimova off the court 6:2, 6:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic, the world number 12, needed just 78 minutes for her third win in her fifth match against Anisimova, the world number 6. It was her third commanding performance in Miami without losing a set. After a walk-through in the first round, Bencic had also given Turkey's Zeynep Sönmez and Russia's Diana Schnaider no chance.

In the unexpectedly one-sided match against Anisimova, who played her very first tournament at WTA level nine years ago in Miami as number 512 in the rankings and wildcard recipient (and was defeated in the first round by her compatriot Taylor Townsend), Bencic made sure things were clear with two service breaks in each of the two sets. She herself was in danger of giving up her serve once, but broke Anisimova's chance at 4:1 in the second set.

Bencic reached the last eight for the first time this year in her third start at a Series 1000 event after two round of 16 finals. In Dubai she had lost to the Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina and in Indian Wells, California, to the American Jessica Pegula. Bencic had only made it past the round of 16 once before in Miami. Four years ago, she made it to the semi-finals, where she lost out to Naomi Osaka from Japan.

Her quarter-final opponent on Friday night is another American, Coco Gauff. Bencic has won two of her six previous matches against the world number 4. "I'm looking forward to the challenge," said Bencic. "I'm excited to see what I can do even better."

Quarterfinals soon! 💫



Belinda Bencic secures her spot in the quarters in straight sets against Anisimova 6-2, 6-2!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/OcwX1VowvS — wta (@WTA) March 24, 2026

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