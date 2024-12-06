  1. Residential Customers
WTA Angers Bencic passes biggest test so far and reaches semi-finals

SDA

6.12.2024 - 19:13

Already in excellent form again: the young mother Belinda Bencic
KEYSTONE
KEYSTONE

Belinda Bencic is back in the semi-finals at the third tournament after her comeback as a young mother.

06.12.2024, 19:13

06.12.2024, 20:08

At the WTA Challenger in Angers, the 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland won 6-3, 6-1 against Océane Dodin after a false start (0-2). The Frenchwoman, ranked 113th in the world, has clearly been Bencic's most formidable opponent so far this fall.

Bencic will return to at least the top 600 in the world rankings. However, she can continue to use her "special ranking" (WTA 15) for longer, including at the Australian Open in January.

SDA

