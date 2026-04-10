Belinda Bencic lives up to her role as favorite in the first singles match Keystone

Switzerland is on course to qualify for the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup. Belinda Bencic won the first point in her duel with the Czech Republic in Biel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The world number 11 from Eastern Switzerland thus lived up to her role as favorite against the Czech number 2 Marie Bouzkova (WTA 24) in the first singles match. However, the 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 6:4 victory was only secured after a three-hour battle of attrition.

The detour via a third set was necessary because Bencic first squandered a 3:0 lead in the second set (with two breaks) and then a 4:1 lead in the tie-break (with two mini-breaks). In the deciding set, Bencic only managed the decisive service break at the very end.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79) will face Linda Noskova (WTA 14) in the second singles match of the first day. The decision on who qualifies for the final tournament of the best eight nations in China in November will be made on Saturday with the doubles and the two further singles matches.