Belinda Bencic reaches the 2nd round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The player from Eastern Switzerland defeated the Ukrainian Dajana Jastremska 6:4, 1:6, 7:5.

It was a clash between two players who are only separated by three positions in the world rankings. If Belinda Bencic continues as she has done since her return after the birth of her daughter Bella, it will probably not be too long before she, who is currently ranked 45th, overtakes Dajana Jastremska, currently number 42.

Bencic also showed her fighting qualities in her fourth win in her fifth match against Dajana Jastremska, her first in more than six years. She was not discouraged by the clear verdict in the second set, and in the deciding set she twice recovered from a deficit after losing her service game. She made the decisive service break in the final game.

Dajana Jastremska involuntarily made headlines four years ago. She had to serve a six-month ban for a doping offense. The competent bodies of the International Tennis Federation lifted the suspension on the grounds that the Ukrainian was not guilty of any culpable conduct.

Belinda Bencic's next opponent will again be a Ukrainian. It will be another mother duel against Yelina Svitolina, currently number 22 in the rankings. Jelina Svitolina and her husband, French tennis pro Gaël Monfils, have been parents to their daughter Skai for almost two and a half years.

Belinda Bencic has played Jelina Svitolina four times on the tour so far; both have won two matches each. However, their last encounter was over five years ago. At the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, the Swiss player had to retire in the semi-final in the third set after suffering from cramps.