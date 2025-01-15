Belinda Bencic is through to the round of 16 in Melbourne. There, the player from eastern Switzerland will face the winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez.

Bencic only had to play one set in her duel against the Japanese Naomi Osaka (WTA 51). The 27-year-old won it in the John Caine Arena after 58 minutes in a tie-break. Osaka had previously led 5:2. In the course of the match, however, an old abdominal injury had apparently flared up again in the Japanese player. The 27-year-old struggled particularly towards the end of the set.

After the tie-break, the world number 51 decided to retire. Bencic, who is therefore also in action in the second week of the Australian Open tournament, showed a lot of compassion after the victory. "I'm happy, but at this moment I feel for Naomi. That's not how you want a match to end," said Bencic in the on-court interview.

The Swiss player was satisfied with her performance: "Naomi started the match better, but I tried to focus on my game. I can still improve things, but I'm happy with my performance."