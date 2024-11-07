Belinda Bencic clenches her fist in victory and reaches the quarter-finals in Pétange Keystone

Belinda Bencic reaches the quarter-finals at the ITF75 tournament in Pétange (Luxembourg). After a tough battle, the Swiss player beat the Ukrainian Veronika Podrets (WTA 536) 3:6, 7:5, 6:3.

SDA

Podrets, who had beaten Bencic's compatriot Simona Waltert (WTA 173) in the first round, also put the player from Eastern Switzerland, who had returned from maternity leave, in trouble. Bencic was trailing 0:2 in the decisive third set before she was able to turn up the heat again.

In the quarter-finals of her second tournament since her return, Bencic will face the Russian number four seed Maria Timofeyeva (WTA 143).

SDA