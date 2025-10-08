  1. Residential Customers
WTA Wuhan Bencic reaches the round of 16 in Wuhan

SDA

Belinda Bencic meets Iga Swiatek in the round of 16 of the Wuhan Open
Keystone

Belinda Bencic is through to the round of 16 at the Wuhan Open. Her opponent in the last 32, the Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 21), will not be playing.

Keystone-SDA

08.10.2025, 07:29

The 28-year-old and current world number 15 will now face Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) early on Thursday morning Swiss time. The Polish player has won four of her five previous encounters with Bencic. The two last met in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. Swiatek gave the player from eastern Switzerland no chance and won 6:2 and 6:0.

In the first round of the tournament in China, Bencic had confidently prevailed against the Croatian Donna Vekic (WTA 71). She won 6:2 and 6:2 in just 73 minutes.

