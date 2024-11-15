Belinda Bencic is creating a good atmosphere in the Swiss team and is already indispensable on the court again after her maternity leave. Keystone

With Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland is the favorite against Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Belinda Bencic is back in the Swiss team

After a two-year break, Belinda Bencic returns to the Swiss team for the Billie Jean King Cup. The 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland, who recently became a mother, has proved herself in training and will compete in the singles against Serbia. Her comeback will be supported by captain Heinz Günthardt, who has given her the confidence to play in the singles. Bencic, who is currently ranked 913th in the world, will take on Serbian team leader Lola Radivojevic in what is expected to be the highlight of the first day.

"When Belinda hit the first balls, you could see that she hasn't lost anything in terms of tennis. She's maybe not quite as fast as she would be if she was top fit. But she is fit and she is an outstanding tennis player. That's why there was no way around her," said Günthardt on his decision.

Golubic as further support

In addition to Bencic, Viktorija Golubic, who recently won her second WTA title in China, will play against Mia Ristic. Golubic, who is ranked 108th in the world, has a lot of self-confidence and is an important part of the team. Günthardt emphasized that her role in the team is crucial and that she goes into her match as the clear favorite.

Serbia without a top 100 player

The Serbian team has lost strength since 2012, when it reached the Fedcup final with former world number one Ana Ivanovic and Jelena Jankovic. Without their only top 100 player Olga Danilovic, who is missing for unknown reasons, the Serbian team in Biel is made up of young players under the age of 21. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Serbian players, Switzerland remain the clear favorites and anything less than remaining in World Group I would be a disappointment.

