Belinda Bencic has moved into the 2nd round at Wimbledon with ease. The 28-year-old beat the American Alycia Parks 6-0 and 6-3 in two sets to become the only Swiss player to survive the first round.

Bencic returned to Wimbledon after a year out of action and as the mother of a 14-month-old daughter and impressed across the board. The Swiss player impressed with an extremely concentrated performance and took control of the match against the world number 60 right from the start. She prevailed 6:0, 6:3 in just 63 minutes.

She had to fend off Parks' only two break chances at 4:3 in the second set. Although the usually strong-serving American made it easy for her with an abundance of errors, the 2021 Olympic champion also played extremely cleverly, moved superbly and dispelled any doubts about her fitness.

Bencic had had to miss the French Open due to an arm injury and had clearly lost in the first round of the only preparatory tournament in Bad Homburg. Now, however, a lot seems possible after her scheduled third-round opponent Jessica Pegula has already been eliminated.

The 28-year-old from St. Gallen was the only one of the Swiss quartet to reach the 2nd round. There she will face the Polish number 27 seed Magda Linette or the French player Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 113) on Thursday.