Belinda Bencic also wins her second match in Madrid. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic reaches the 3rd round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The player from Eastern Switzerland beats Clara Tauson (WTA 23) from Denmark 7:5, 7:5.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic showed nerves of steel in both sets: In the first set, she was trailing 4:5 with a break before winning three games in a row. And in set two, she threatened to lose her serve several times, but was able to avert it. The Swiss fended off six of seven break points during the two-hour match, while Clara Tauson conceded one game on each of the three break points against her.

The world number 42's opponent in the 1/16 finals on the clay court in Spain's capital has not yet been decided. It will be the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 19) or the American Bernarda Pera (WTA 81).