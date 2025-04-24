  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Victory over Clara Tauson Bencic shows nerves of steel and advances to round 3 in Madrid

SDA

24.4.2025 - 13:22

Belinda Bencic also wins her second match in Madrid.
Belinda Bencic also wins her second match in Madrid.
Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic reaches the 3rd round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The player from Eastern Switzerland beats Clara Tauson (WTA 23) from Denmark 7:5, 7:5.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2025, 13:22

Belinda Bencic showed nerves of steel in both sets: In the first set, she was trailing 4:5 with a break before winning three games in a row. And in set two, she threatened to lose her serve several times, but was able to avert it. The Swiss fended off six of seven break points during the two-hour match, while Clara Tauson conceded one game on each of the three break points against her.

The world number 42's opponent in the 1/16 finals on the clay court in Spain's capital has not yet been decided. It will be the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 19) or the American Bernarda Pera (WTA 81).

More from the department

Handball. After 106 international matches, it's over: Lisa Frey steps down

HandballAfter 106 international matches, it's over: Lisa Frey steps down

412 reports in 2024. Ethics violations continue to increase in Swiss sport

412 reports in 2024Ethics violations continue to increase in Swiss sport

ZSC coach Marco Bayer. From interim coach to title hero within four months?

ZSC coach Marco BayerFrom interim coach to title hero within four months?