Belinda Bencic is in the main draw of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide after two convincing victories Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 489) plays her way into the main draw of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide without trembling.

The Olympic champion beat Laura Siegemund (WTA 80) 6:2, 6:3 in the second round of qualifying on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from St. Gallen, who had defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima (WTA 62) by the same score in the first round on Saturday, needed 87 minutes to beat the 36-year-old German. She has won eleven of her 14 matches since her comeback after maternity leave.

Bencic will face Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 14) in the first round of the main draw. The Swiss has an unblemished record against the quarter-finalist from the last Australian Open after three matches. The last time the two played each other was two years ago in the round of 16 in Adelaide, when Bencic won 6:3, 6:3 on her way to winning the tournament.

