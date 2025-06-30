Bencic (WTA 35) finally won a quarter-final at the grass court classic at her fourth attempt this year. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland beat the Russian number 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7:6 (7:4), 6:4 on Monday. This is the first time she has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2021 US Open - and the first time as a mother.

"It was certainly entertaining for you," said a relieved Bencic during the on-court interview. "For me, it was pure stress." Nevertheless, she enjoyed playing on the second-largest number 1 court. After failing to reach the round of 16 three times, this victory now means a lot to her. "It's crazy, I'm so happy." Two years ago, she lost in the round of 16 against the then world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after winning her own match point.

Her opponent is the Russian mega-talent Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 7), who is in brilliant form and has also not lost a set against the American Emma Navarro (WTA 10). Bencic has never played against the 18-year-old.

None other than tennis icon Roger Federer acted as the Swiss "scout" for the Russian's round of 16 duel. The eight-time Wimbledon winner apparently only made Andreyeva nervous with his presence.

"It was totally crazy. I really did my best not to look over there (into the Royal Box, editor's note) because I knew that I would completely lose my focus if I looked over there. And that's what happened to me at 4:1 when I saw Roger and Mirka," laughed Andreeva in the court interview after the match.

Will Federer exchange a few tips with Bencic before their quarter-final clash today? The 43-year-old not only has a lot to say about his opponent, he also knows the court like the back of his hand. The match takes place at 2.30 p.m. on Center Court.