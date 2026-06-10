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Ankle injury Bencic to miss grass-court tournaments at Queen’s and Berlin

SDA

10.6.2026 - 14:45

Loves playing on grass, but now has to take a two-week break: Belinda Bencic.
Loves playing on grass, but now has to take a two-week break: Belinda Bencic.
Photo: Keystone

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic will miss the two grass-court warm-up tournaments at London’s Queen’s Club and next week in Berlin.

Keystone-SDA

10.06.2026, 14:45

10.06.2026, 17:53

As the world No. 11 announced on social media, she is suffering from a “minor injury to her right ankle that needs a little rest to heal completely.”

In London, Bencic was seeded No. 4 and, after receiving a bye, was scheduled to face Britain’s Harriet Dart on Thursday. Her main focus is now on being fit again by the start of the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon on June 29. At the grass-court classic, Bencic reached the semifinals for the first time last year.

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