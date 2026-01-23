Belinda Bencic will not play in the quarterfinal against Coco Gauff at the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto. The player from eastern Switzerland has withdrawn due to hip problems.

Although Bencic (WTA No. 14) warmed up before the match, she had to withdraw 30 minutes before the scheduled start. A short time later, she said in an on-court interview: “I’m really sorry that I can’t play. I tried everything to be ready.” As the organizers announced on their website, hip problems were the reason for the withdrawal.

Immediately after her second-round victory over Sloane Stephens (WTA 286), Bencic had told the press about a nagging injury that had required special attention after Wimbledon. After her victory in the round of 16 against the high-flying Filipino player Alexandra Eala (WTA 20), she had stated that she was not experiencing any discomfort.

Eleven years ago, Bencic won the tournament in the Canadian metropolis; now, the 29-year-old had to concede a walkover to No. 4 seed Coco Gauff, who advanced to the semifinals. This means Bencic will have to wait a little longer for a rematch of her round-of-16 loss at Wimbledon. Of their eight head-to-head matches so far, the American has won six, including the last four in a row.

While Gauff will face Kazakhstan’s world No. 2 Yelena Rybakina in the semifinals, Bencic is focusing on recovery. The WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, for which she is entered and where she has a first-round bye, begins as early as Thursday. However, given her injuries and with the year’s final Grand Slam tournament on the horizon, it remains uncertain whether she will take the court at this warm-up event for the US Open, which begins on August 30.

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