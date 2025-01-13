The first Grand Slam title of the year is at stake at the Australian Open. We'll keep you up to date every day in our ticker.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Will Golubic make it through to the second round?
Viktorija Golubic faces Belgian Elise Mertens in the starting round in Melbourne. Will the Swiss get over the starting hurdle?
Bencic beats Ostapenko and gets her first win as a mommy
Belinda Bencic makes her Grand Slam comeback. One and a half years after her last appearance at the US Open, she beat Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6:3, 7:6 (8:6) in two hours at the Australian Open.
The finish in this match between two 27-year-olds was thrilling. Belinda Bencic dominated the match until 6:3, 5:3. At 5:4 in the second set and on her own serve, she missed five match points. Jelena Ostapenko improved in this phase. The Latvian fended off all of the match points with some clean winning shots. Ostapenko equalized the score at 5:5 with her third break point.
Belinda Bencic was somewhat fortunate to prevail in the tie-break. The Swiss player led 3:1 and 4:2, but then fell behind 4:6. Ostapenko was also unable to capitalize on her two set points, and a little later the edge of the net helped Bencic to victory on her sixth match point.
Despite the drama at the end: Bencic (WTA 421) proved in Melbourne that she is already approaching her 2023 level of play again. Ostapenko, the world number 17, failed to reach the round of 16 at her preparatory tournaments in Brisbane and Adelaide, but narrowly lost to the eventual tournament winners (Marie Bouzkova and Madison Keys) at both tournaments.
In the second round on Wednesday, Bencic will face the 25-year-old Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens, the world number 80, quarter-finalist two weeks ago in Brisbane and tournament winner last fall in Osaka.
Another disappointment for Dominic Stricker
Dominic Stricker (ATP 298) is eliminated in the starting round at the Australian Open in Melbourne. He clearly loses to Australian James Duckworth (ATP 94) 2:6, 4:6, 2:6 in just 94 minutes.
In short: the season opener in Melbourne ended in another bitter disappointment for Dominic Stricker. During the short month in Australia, he didn't even win a set at the United Cup, in the qualifiers in Auckland and in the main draw in Melbourne.
Dominic Stricker only managed one break point against the 32-year-old Australian. By then, however, the 22-year-old from Bern was already 2:6, 4:6, 0:2 down.
Sinner masters difficult starting task - Swiatek confident
Jannik Sinner is through to the second round. The Italian defending champion showed nerves of steel in his difficult opening match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry and won 7:6 (7:2), 7:6 (7:5), 6:1. It is Sinner's 15th win in a row.
The Polish world number two Swiatek, who is allowed to compete in Melbourne after serving her doping ban, also won 6:3, 6:4 against the Czech Katerina Siniakova.
Stefanos Tsitsipas already eliminated
Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 11) lost to the up-and-coming Alex Michelsen (ATP 41) in 2:45 hours 5:7, 3:6, 6:2, 4:6. The 20-year-old American celebrated his first victory over a top 20 player at a major tournament.
However, Michelsen showed nerves in the end: in the fourth set, he twice squandered a break lead with four double faults. However, Tsitsipas also handed his opponent the decisive break to make it 5:4 in the fourth set with a double fault.
Stefanos Tsitsipas lost very early at a Grand Slam tournament for the third time in a row: at Wimbledon last summer in the second round and now in Australia, as at the US Open, in the starting round.
The Swiss Down Under
Dominic Stricker against the Australian James Duckworth and Belinda Bencic against the Latvian number 16 seed Jelena Ostapenko will play their first singles match on Monday night. A little later on Monday, qualifier Viktorija Golubic will play Belgian Elise Mertens. Stan Wawrinka does not enter the tournament until Tuesday against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego.
Ruud struggles on in 5 sets
The world number six Casper Ruud, on the other hand, needed five sets to overcome the Spaniard Jaume Munar (ATP 61). The Norwegian has never made it past the round of 16 in Melbourne.
Nishikori with strong nerves
Former star Kei Nishikori (ATP 74) also won in five sets against Thiago Monteiro (ATP 106). The Japanese player is back at the Australian Open for the first time in four years and celebrated his first win since 2019, when he reached the quarter-finals.
Zverev unchallenged
Alexander Zverev started his title mission at the Australian Open with a commanding opening victory. The world number two won 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 against Frenchman Lucas Pouille and reached the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne for the ninth time in a row. There, the Hamburg native is also the clear favorite in his duel with Pedro Martinez from Spain.
Zverev looked focused and physically fit against Pouille. After 2:21 hours, the 2021 Olympic champion converted his second match point against the wild card holder, who had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2019. The bicep injury that had forced Zverev to retire in the quarter-finals of the United Cup a week and a half ago no longer seemed to be holding him back.
Sabalenka and Zheng confident
The defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka gave Sloane Stephens (ATP 84), the 2017 US Open winner, no chance with a 6:3, 6:2 win. Sabalenka's opponent in last year's final, Zheng Qinwen from China, beat Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni (WTA 110) 7:6, 6:1 without any major problems.