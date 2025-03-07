Belinda Bencic in action Keystone

While Belinda Bencic reaches the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells without any problems, Viktorija Golubic still can't really get going and is eliminated.

Belinda Bencic had no trouble against Tatjana Maria (WTA 87) in the duel between two mothers. The 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland was only on court for 65 minutes in her 6:1, 6:1 victory against the German, who is ten years her senior.

Defying the wind

Bencic coped well with the difficult, windy conditions at the start of the tournament in the Californian desert. "Of course it was a challenge with the wind. It wasn't possible to make the quick point, so I tried to stay patient," said the world number 58 after her opening victory. She managed that very well. Now it's all about improving her ranking and getting better every match.

In the 2nd round, Bencic will face the in-form American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 18), who won the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha three weeks ago. The Olympic champion from Switzerland is trailing 1:2 in the direct duels.

Golubic out again in the starting round

While Bencic is already performing at an astonishingly high level a good four months after her comeback following her maternity leave, Viktorija Golubic (WTA 101) has not yet found her feet this year.

The Zurich native, who ended last season with tournament victories in Jiujiang (WTA 250) and Limoges (Challenger), lost 4:6, 4:6 to Australian Kimberly Birrell (WTA 76) in a duel between two qualifiers. With one exception, at the beginning of February in Cluj-Napoca, Golubic has yet to win in the main draw of a WTA tournament this year.

