Belinda Bencic puts in a strong performance against Coco Gauff and advances to the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a three-set victory Keystone

Belinda Bencic successfully takes revenge. After losing in the round of 16 at the Australian Open, the player from eastern Switzerland defeated Coco Gauff 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 in the round of 16 at Indian Wells.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two months earlier, Bencic (WTA 58) had lost out in Melbourne. Although she won the opening set, she hardly stood a chance against Gauff, who played like she was unleashed. The 28-year-old from St. Gallen went into the new duel with the world number 3 feeling "physically and playfully on a higher level".

Bencic proved this impressively. Although she lost the first set this time, she did not give in after that. She won the second set thanks to an early break for 2:0, in the third Bencic managed the break for 5:4. She herself did not relinquish her serve after the first round.

Bencic thus evened the score against Gauff, which is now 2:2. In the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in California, Bencic will face either Madison Keys (WTA 5), who would be her third American opponent after Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, or Croatia's Donna Vekic (WTA 22).