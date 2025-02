Not challenged at the start in Dubai: Belinda Bencic Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 65) will not be challenged in the opening round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Eight days after her title in Abu Dhabi, the 27-year-old from Eastern Switzerland outclassed the Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito (WTA 120) 6:0, 6:2.

The 2021 Olympic champion needed just 62 minutes for her victory. In the 2nd round, Bencic will face world number 9 Emma Navarro from the USA.