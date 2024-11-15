Hardly anything forgotten: Belinda Bencic celebrates her commanding victory. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic makes the perfect comeback in the Billie Jean King Cup. In the first match of the play-off against Serbia in Biel, the young mother wins 6:2, 6:2 against Lola Radivojevic.

SDA

In her fifth match in three weeks, Belinda Bencic got off to a perfect start. She took the serve from Lola Radivojevic (WTA 181) in the very first game and remained unchallenged thereafter. The young Serbian was the best-ranked opponent so far in her comeback after the birth of her daughter Bella in April, but Bencic clearly showed that she has hardly lost any of her intelligence and anticipation.

She converted her first match point after just 79 minutes - and was rewarded with a standing ovation from the 900 spectators in the Swiss Tennis Hall in Biel.

Switzerland is now well on the way to taking a decisive 2:0 lead. In the second singles match, Swiss team leader Viktorija Golubic (WTA 108) is the clear favorite against Mia Ristic (WTA 394). Two more singles matches and possibly a doubles match will follow on Saturday.

SDA