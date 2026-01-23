Belinda Bencic will not play in the quarterfinal against Coco Gauff at the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto. The player from eastern Switzerland has withdrawn due to hip problems.

“I’m really sorry I can’t play,” Bencic (WTA No. 14) said in an on-court interview. “I tried everything to be ready. I’m already looking forward to being back in Toronto next time.” Thirty minutes before the match was scheduled to begin, she decided to withdraw from the tournament due to hip problems, according to the organizers.

Eleven years ago, the 29-year-old won the tournament in the Canadian city; now she had to concede a spot in the semifinals to fourth-seeded Coco Gauff without a fight. As a result, Bencic will have to wait a little longer for a rematch of her round-of-16 loss at Wimbledon. Of their eight head-to-head matches so far, the American has won six—the last four in a row.

On her way to the quarterfinals, Bencic defeated, in succession, Sloane Stephens (WTA 286), Taylor Townsend (WTA 110), and the Filipino rising star Alexandra Eala (WTA 20). While Gauff will face Kazakhstani world No. 2 Yelena Rybakina in the semifinals, Bencic is focusing on recovery. The WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, for which she is entered, begins this week, and she has a bye in the first round. However, given her injuries and with the year’s final Grand Slam tournament on the horizon, it remains uncertain whether she will take the court at this warm-up event for the US Open.