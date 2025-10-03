  1. Residential Customers
National League Bern also loses Game 1 after the Tapola era - Zug beats leaders Lausanne

SDA

3.10.2025 - 22:16

Completely helpless: SCB goalie Adam Reideborn and his team capitulate to the onslaught of the ZSC Lions.
Picture: Keystone

The first coaching change of the new National League season does not bring quick success. SC Bern loses its first game after Jussi Tapola's dismissal at the ZSC Lions 3:7.

The duel with the Swiss champions got off to an excellent start for SCB, who had been harmless offensively of late, with interim coach Patrick Schöb's team leading 2-0 in Zurich after just five-and-a-half minutes. A double strike by ZSC shortly before the first break to make it 2-2 then led to Bern's fourth defeat in a row. The once again convincing ZSC kept the connection to the top places with the deserved sixth win of the season.

Lausanne HC remain leaders despite a 4-2 defeat in Zug. The Vaud team, who were beaten once again after five wins in a row, remain one point ahead of Davos, who were without a game on Friday.

They are followed in third place by the surprising Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, who continued their good run with a 3-2 win at Fribourg-Gottéron. A five-game unbeaten streak also came to an end for the Fribourg team.

Meanwhile, Lugano recorded only their third win of the season with a 5-1 victory in Geneva and moved up to 11th place in the table at the expense of the SCB.

In the other games, Kloten beat Biel 2-1 and the SCL Tigers won 1-0 against bottom-of-the-table Ajoie.

Results and table

