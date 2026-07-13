SC Bern has signed Latvian national team player Rodrigo Abols to bolster its roster for the next three seasons.

The 30-year-old center is moving from the Philadelphia Flyers organization to the National League.

Over the past two seasons, Abols has played in 64 NHL games for Philadelphia, scoring five goals and ten assists. Prior to that, the powerful two-way forward played for several years in Sweden, first for Örebro—where he served as captain from 2021 to 2023—and then for Rögle.

In the club's statement, Bern's sports director, Martin Plüss, also highlighted Abol's leadership qualities.