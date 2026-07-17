On Friday, top Bernese swinger Adrian Walther withdrew from the Bergfest on the Rigi without giving specific reasons. Walther has already won the Emmentalische and the Schwarzsee-Schwinget this season.

Adrian Walther (pictured) won the Schwarzsee Schwinget on June 21—but will have to sit out the Bergfest on the Rigi

Adrian Walther announced his withdrawal on Instagram. A month ago, the 25-year-old had withdrawn from the Oberländische tournament in Gstaad due to back pain. Two years ago, Walther reached the final round at the Rigi, which he lost to his teammate Fabian Staudenmann.

A year ago, too, the hosts from Central Switzerland had to concede the final bout to two guests (from Northeastern Switzerland)—Samuel Giger and Mario Schneider. This time, the Central Swiss will face off against the Bernese and the Northwestern Swiss on the Rigi.

The top matchups in the opening round will feature the following showdowns: Marc Lustenberger (Lucerne) vs. Michael Moser (Emmental), Lukas Bissig (Uri) vs. Marius Frank (Solothurn), Samuel Schwyzer (Lucerne) vs. Fabian Staudenmann (Mittelland), Michael Gwerder (Schwyz) vs. Nick Alpiger (Aargau), Marcel Bieri (Zug) vs. Matthieu Burger (Seeland), Joel Strebel (Aargau) vs. Silvan Appert (Schwyz), and Michael Ledermann (Mittelland) vs. Sinisha Lüscher (Solothurn).