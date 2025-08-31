Fabian Staudenmann is not in the final round of the Confederation. Picture: KEYSTONE

The Bernese are furious after the 7th round at the Swiss Wrestling Festival. Fabian Staudenmann did not receive the maximum score for his victory against Domenic Schneider. Apparently they wanted to lodge an appeal before the final round - which doesn't exist in wrestling.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Staudenmann puts Domenic Schneider from north-eastern Switzerland on his back in the 7th round - but only receives a 9.75 for it.

The Bernese camp is apparently certain that Staudenmann deserves the maximum score and demands answers.

According to SRF, there was talk of appealing against the decision. However, there is no such thing in wrestling. Show more

Shortly before the final round, there is a row at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL. According to information from "SRF", the Bernese association wanted to appeal against Fabian Staudenmann's result. The Bernese are of the opinion that Staudenmann defeated Domenic Schneider in the 7th round with a flat throw and should have been awarded a score of 10.

With the maximum score, Staudenmann would have drawn level with Giger, Schlegel and Orlik in the rankings and could have been in with a chance of reaching the final round.

"There is no possibility of appeal"

At the request of blue Sport, the Swiss Wrestling Federation (ESV) knows nothing about a possible appeal. Head of media Reto Bleiker says: "A referee's decision is a factual decision. Therefore, according to the regulations, there is no possibility for an appeal."

According to Schweizer Fernsehen, nothing was submitted in the end. However, intensive discussions were held.

