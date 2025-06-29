Samuel Giger finds no recipe against the Bernese talent Michael Moser. Both have their chances, but the round ends in a knockdown. 8.75 for both.

Armon Orlik gets off to a flying start. In the first move, he knocks Sinisha Lüscher to the ground, but the north-western Swiss fights back strongly and gets out. Things continue spectacularly between the two. Orlik moves, Lüscher holds his ground and almost counters the Grisons player. After that, the entertainment value flattens out. The gait ends with a score of 8.75 for both.

Damian Ott is inferior to Lukas Bissig. The man from north-eastern Switzerland comes close to losing to the man from central Switzerland, but manages to get away with a single submission.

Werner Schlegel and Marc Lustenberger give each other nothing. From the very first second, the two go on the attack - with the better end for the returning Schlegel. The Toggenburg native catches Lustenberger after a successful Kurz à la Jörg Abderhalden and wins in a follow-up press. "The short one looks familiar," says Abderhalden into the SRF microphone at the next table.

Samir Leuppi is on form and underlines this during the first swing. He is active against the guest from north-western Switzerland, Oliver Hermann, and tries several times. After around four minutes of action, he puts the NOS wreath from 2023 into the sawdust with the maximum score.

It gets really loud in the arena for the first time. Crowd favorite Dodo Schneider defeats defensive artist Martin Roth. Schneider confidently works the Swiss on the ground and turns him into the sawdust. Victory for Schneider and huge applause from the stands.

Roger Rychen is back after a groin injury. The fight against Marco Good ends in a draw. Marcel Räbsamen follows up his 2nd place at Schwarzsee with a spectacular submission against Fabian Staudenmann. He confidently takes victory against Janis Wieland.

