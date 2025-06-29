  1. Residential Customers
Wrestling in the ticker Bernese talent Moser takes on Giger ++ Schlegel returns with victory

Linus Hämmerli

29.6.2025

The Nordostschweizer Schwingfest is coming up in St.Gallen. blue Sport reports live on site. Gear by gear in the ticker - with short detours to the Bernese Oberland in Frutigen.

29.06.2025, 07:53

29.06.2025, 09:58

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • 2nd course: Lüscher and Moser take victories

    Michael Moser is as strong as a bear. The 19-year-old from Bern floors Jeremy Vollenweider and raises his winning finger. His first victory after being defeated by Giger.

    Sinisha Lüscher takes her first victory after being defeated by heavyweight Armon Orlik. He puts Aron Kiser on his back in a follow-up press.

  • Brief insight into the Bernese Oberland - 1st round at the Oberland

    Of course, the world of wrestling also looks to Adelboden from St.Gallen. The top Bernese wrestlers Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann start the Bernese Oberland competition with a defeat. Walther faces Kilian von Weissenfluh, Staudenmann Curdin Orlik.

  • Top pairings 2nd round

    Michael Moser - Jeremy Vollenweider
    Reto Schlegel - Domenic Schneider
    Armon Orlik - Martin Schuler
    Reto Koch - Damian Ott
    Michael Bernold - Samuel Giger
    Mario Schneider - Nicola Wey
    Reto Landolt - Samir Leuppi
    Thomas Kuster - Marcel Räbsamen
    Elias Kundert - Werner Schlegel

  • 1st round: Orlik and Giger start with a knockdown - Schlegel wins after Kurz à la Abderhalden

    Samuel Giger finds no recipe against the Bernese talent Michael Moser. Both have their chances, but the round ends in a knockdown. 8.75 for both.

    Armon Orlik gets off to a flying start. In the first move, he knocks Sinisha Lüscher to the ground, but the north-western Swiss fights back strongly and gets out. Things continue spectacularly between the two. Orlik moves, Lüscher holds his ground and almost counters the Grisons player. After that, the entertainment value flattens out. The gait ends with a score of 8.75 for both.

    Damian Ott is inferior to Lukas Bissig. The man from north-eastern Switzerland comes close to losing to the man from central Switzerland, but manages to get away with a single submission.

    Werner Schlegel and Marc Lustenberger give each other nothing. From the very first second, the two go on the attack - with the better end for the returning Schlegel. The Toggenburg native catches Lustenberger after a successful Kurz à la Jörg Abderhalden and wins in a follow-up press. "The short one looks familiar," says Abderhalden into the SRF microphone at the next table.

    Samir Leuppi is on form and underlines this during the first swing. He is active against the guest from north-western Switzerland, Oliver Hermann, and tries several times. After around four minutes of action, he puts the NOS wreath from 2023 into the sawdust with the maximum score.

    It gets really loud in the arena for the first time. Crowd favorite Dodo Schneider defeats defensive artist Martin Roth. Schneider confidently works the Swiss on the ground and turns him into the sawdust. Victory for Schneider and huge applause from the stands.

    Roger Rychen is back after a groin injury. The fight against Marco Good ends in a draw. Marcel Räbsamen follows up his 2nd place at Schwarzsee with a spectacular submission against Fabian Staudenmann. He confidently takes victory against Janis Wieland.

  • FC St.Gallen premises

    As the top pairings approach, here's a little background story: the Schwingplatz is not far from Kybunpark, the FC St.Gallen venue. The wrestlers are fighting for victory today at the Super League club's training ground. The division is based in the FCSG gym on this Sunday.

  • Roll call over, it's time to go

    The wrestlers are briefed, all ready for the NOS. The top pairings follow as usual at the end of the first round.

  • Giger and Schlegel back

    Samuel Giger decided not to take part in the Glarner-Bündner two weeks ago due to a minor injury. In St.Gallen, he will team up with the up-and-coming young Bernese Michael Moser (19). This will be no walk in the park for the north-eastern Swiss giant, especially as Moser has already cleared heavyweights such as Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann this season.

    Werner Schlegel makes his comeback after a foot injury. The Toggenburg native is contesting his first festival since the end of March and is now also starting the wreath festival season.

  • The top pairings

    Samuel Giger - Michael Moser
    Sinisha Lüscher - Armon Orlik
    Lukas Bissig - Damian Ott
    Marc Lustenberger - Werner Schlegel
    Oliver Hermann - Samir Leuppi
    Etienne Burger - Fabian Kindlimann
    Martin Roth - Domenic Schneider
    Marcel Räbsamen - Janis Wieland
    Marco Good - Roger Rychen
    Sandro Balimann - Jeremy Vollenweider

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the ticker of the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. The sun is shining over St.Gallen on the Openair weekend. While the last festival-goers crawl into their tents in the Sittertobel, the arena not far from the party mile is already filled with fans hungry for wrestling.

    • Show more

