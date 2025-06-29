The Nordostschweizer Schwingfest is coming up in St.Gallen. blue Sport reports live on site. Gear by gear in the ticker - with short detours to the Bernese Oberland in Frutigen.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
2nd course: Lüscher and Moser take victories
Michael Moser is as strong as a bear. The 19-year-old from Bern floors Jeremy Vollenweider and raises his winning finger. His first victory after being defeated by Giger.
Sinisha Lüscher takes her first victory after being defeated by heavyweight Armon Orlik. He puts Aron Kiser on his back in a follow-up press.
-
Brief insight into the Bernese Oberland - 1st round at the Oberland
Of course, the world of wrestling also looks to Adelboden from St.Gallen. The top Bernese wrestlers Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann start the Bernese Oberland competition with a defeat. Walther faces Kilian von Weissenfluh, Staudenmann Curdin Orlik.
-
Top pairings 2nd round
Michael Moser - Jeremy Vollenweider
Reto Schlegel - Domenic Schneider
Armon Orlik - Martin Schuler
Reto Koch - Damian Ott
Michael Bernold - Samuel Giger
Mario Schneider - Nicola Wey
Reto Landolt - Samir Leuppi
Thomas Kuster - Marcel Räbsamen
Elias Kundert - Werner Schlegel
-
1st round: Orlik and Giger start with a knockdown - Schlegel wins after Kurz à la Abderhalden
Samuel Giger finds no recipe against the Bernese talent Michael Moser. Both have their chances, but the round ends in a knockdown. 8.75 for both.
Armon Orlik gets off to a flying start. In the first move, he knocks Sinisha Lüscher to the ground, but the north-western Swiss fights back strongly and gets out. Things continue spectacularly between the two. Orlik moves, Lüscher holds his ground and almost counters the Grisons player. After that, the entertainment value flattens out. The gait ends with a score of 8.75 for both.
Damian Ott is inferior to Lukas Bissig. The man from north-eastern Switzerland comes close to losing to the man from central Switzerland, but manages to get away with a single submission.
Werner Schlegel and Marc Lustenberger give each other nothing. From the very first second, the two go on the attack - with the better end for the returning Schlegel. The Toggenburg native catches Lustenberger after a successful Kurz à la Jörg Abderhalden and wins in a follow-up press. "The short one looks familiar," says Abderhalden into the SRF microphone at the next table.
Samir Leuppi is on form and underlines this during the first swing. He is active against the guest from north-western Switzerland, Oliver Hermann, and tries several times. After around four minutes of action, he puts the NOS wreath from 2023 into the sawdust with the maximum score.
It gets really loud in the arena for the first time. Crowd favorite Dodo Schneider defeats defensive artist Martin Roth. Schneider confidently works the Swiss on the ground and turns him into the sawdust. Victory for Schneider and huge applause from the stands.
Roger Rychen is back after a groin injury. The fight against Marco Good ends in a draw. Marcel Räbsamen follows up his 2nd place at Schwarzsee with a spectacular submission against Fabian Staudenmann. He confidently takes victory against Janis Wieland.
Damian Ott is inferior to Lukas Bissig. The man from north-eastern Switzerland comes close to defeat against the man from central Switzerland, but manages to escape with a single submission.
Armon Orlik gets off to a flying start. He takes Sinisha Lüscher down in the first move, but the north-western Swiss fights back strongly and gets out. Things continue spectacularly between the two. Orlik moves, Lüscher holds his ground and almost counters the Grisons player. After that, the entertainment value flattens out. The gait ends with a score of 8.75 for both.
Samuel Giger finds no recipe against the Bernese talent Michael Moser. Both have their chances, but the fight ends in a draw. 8.75 for both.
-
FC St.Gallen premises
As the top pairings approach, here's a little background story: the Schwingplatz is not far from Kybunpark, the FC St.Gallen venue. The wrestlers are fighting for victory today at the Super League club's training ground. The division is based in the FCSG gym on this Sunday.
-
Roll call over, it's time to go
The wrestlers are briefed, all ready for the NOS. The top pairings follow as usual at the end of the first round.
-
Giger and Schlegel back
Samuel Giger decided not to take part in the Glarner-Bündner two weeks ago due to a minor injury. In St.Gallen, he will team up with the up-and-coming young Bernese Michael Moser (19). This will be no walk in the park for the north-eastern Swiss giant, especially as Moser has already cleared heavyweights such as Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann this season.
Werner Schlegel makes his comeback after a foot injury. The Toggenburg native is contesting his first festival since the end of March and is now also starting the wreath festival season.
-
The top pairings
Samuel Giger - Michael Moser
Sinisha Lüscher - Armon Orlik
Lukas Bissig - Damian Ott
Marc Lustenberger - Werner Schlegel
Oliver Hermann - Samir Leuppi
Etienne Burger - Fabian Kindlimann
Martin Roth - Domenic Schneider
Marcel Räbsamen - Janis Wieland
Marco Good - Roger Rychen
Sandro Balimann - Jeremy Vollenweider
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker of the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. The sun is shining over St.Gallen on the Openair weekend. While the last festival-goers crawl into their tents in the Sittertobel, the arena not far from the party mile is already filled with fans hungry for wrestling.