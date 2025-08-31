  1. Residential Customers
No king, but the best team Bernese win the most crowns at ESAF 2025

SDA

31.8.2025 - 20:42

It wasn't quite enough for Michael Moser to reach the final round.
It wasn't quite enough for Michael Moser to reach the final round.
KEYSTONE

As was the case three years ago in Pratteln, the Bernese wrestlers, who are accustomed to success, did not produce the wrestling king at the federal event in Mollis. Instead, they were the most successful team for the fourth time in a row, winning 12 wreaths.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 20:42

31.08.2025, 20:55

This time, however, they were a far cry from the 17 wreaths they won in Pratteln. The Central Swiss (10 wreaths), North-Eastern Swiss (9) and North-Western Swiss (8) were hot on their heels in Glarnerland. Only the south-western Swiss were unsurprisingly left behind with one wreath win.

The Central Swiss made amends for the defeat of three years ago (only 7 wreaths) and for the Northwestern Swiss, Mollis was even the most successful festival of all time, after they had already shone with seven oak leaves at their home festival.

In total, the Swiss Wrestling Federation awarded only 40 wreaths.

