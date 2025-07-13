Just misses out on an exploit in Gstaad: Switzerland's Henry Bernet. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Open in Gstaad will be held from Monday with only three Swiss players in the main draw. 18-year-old Henry Bernet (ATP 780) narrowly misses out in the last round of qualifying.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a two-set victory against Dimitri Popko from Kazakhstan, the Basel player lost 5:7, 7:6 (7:2), 4:6 to Marco Trungelliti from Argentina, who is ranked more than 600 places higher in the ATP rankings. The Australian Open junior winner was unable to capitalize on two set points in the first set and a total of seven break chances in the third.

Nevertheless, his performance in the Bernese Oberland will give him confidence after he had to take several months off due to a fatigue fracture in his ribs.

In any case, he is certain to play in the doubles, where he will compete alongside Stan Wawrinka, who is 20 years his senior. Like Dominic Stricker and Jérôme Kym, the Vaud native will benefit from a wild card at the ATP 250 tournament in the Bernese Oberland. Stricker will face Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Monday.