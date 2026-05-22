Reto Berra makes a blunder against Great Britain shortly before the end, which has no consequences due to an offside. In an interview, the national team goalkeeper explains: "My head was a bit faster than my arms."

Luca Betschart

Reto Berra only had to watch for a long time; pneumonia forced the Fribourg champion goalie to take a break at the home World Championship of all things. On Thursday evening, he was fit enough to play in the group match against Great Britain.

Berra was convincing with strong saves and ironed out the one or other mistake of the players in front of him. However, in one scene in the 59th minute, when the game was almost decided at 4:1 and the British were without a goalkeeper, the veteran did not look good at all.

When the disk is played in his direction, he runs out of his box and tries to play it with his stick. This attempt backfires and he deflects the puck into his own goal.

"Head faster than arms"

"I saw the empty goal and was already thinking about scoring. Then my head was a bit faster than my arms. And the finger got stuck," says Berra with a grin.

"But I'm 39 now and I've been at it for so long. I've gotten an egg from time to time, but I've also made a good save that helped win a game. That's the life of a goalkeeper," concludes the goalkeeper, whose blunder had no consequences because the goal was disallowed due to an offside by the British.

Incidentally, Berra has already achieved the feat of scoring a goal once before. In the 2014/2015 season, he scored into the empty net for the Lake Erie Monsters in the AHL.

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