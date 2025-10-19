  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss Indoors Bertola in the main draw for the first time

SDA

19.10.2025 - 14:29

Biggest success of his career: Rémy Bertola is in the main draw at the Swiss Indoors
Biggest success of his career: Rémy Bertola is in the main draw at the Swiss Indoors
Keystone

Rémy Bertola is in the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. After another exploit, the player from Ticino makes it through qualifying.

Keystone-SDA

19.10.2025, 14:29

19.10.2025, 14:32

Stan Wawrinka and Henry Bernet are joined by Swiss players in the main draw of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. After his clear win over Adrian Mannarino (ATP 59) on Saturday, Rémy Bertola (ATP 259) beat another Frenchman, Quentin Halys (ATP 77), 6:4, 6:4 in the second and final qualifying round.

The 27-year-old Swiss Davis Cup player had only beaten a top 100 player once before, in the qualifying round of the ATP tournament in Geneva. His opponent in the first round of the main draw will be drawn at the end of all the qualifying matches.

More from the department

ATP Almaty. Daniil Medvedev ends dry spell

ATP AlmatyDaniil Medvedev ends dry spell

Problem child?. Zverev counters Becker's criticism:

Problem child?Zverev counters Becker's criticism: "I don't care anymore"

Turk defends title. Razgatlioglu once again Superbike World Champion

Turk defends titleRazgatlioglu once again Superbike World Champion