Biggest success of his career: Rémy Bertola is in the main draw at the Swiss Indoors Keystone

Rémy Bertola is in the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. After another exploit, the player from Ticino makes it through qualifying.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stan Wawrinka and Henry Bernet are joined by Swiss players in the main draw of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. After his clear win over Adrian Mannarino (ATP 59) on Saturday, Rémy Bertola (ATP 259) beat another Frenchman, Quentin Halys (ATP 77), 6:4, 6:4 in the second and final qualifying round.

The 27-year-old Swiss Davis Cup player had only beaten a top 100 player once before, in the qualifying round of the ATP tournament in Geneva. His opponent in the first round of the main draw will be drawn at the end of all the qualifying matches.