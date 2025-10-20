Rémy Bertola fails in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Keystone

Rémy Bertola (ATP 268) fails to score another exploit in the first round of the Swiss Indoors. The 27-year-old from Ticino was defeated 2:6, 4:6 by Jaume Munar (ATP 42) from Spain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bertola had qualified for the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time in Basel with two wins in qualifying against his significantly better-ranked opponents Adrian Mannarino and Quentin.

There, the rock-solid Munar was now a size too big. The world number 42 gave Bertola no chance in two sets. Although he kept up well in the initial phase of the first set, winning his first game to zero and even earning a break point, Munar clearly secured the first set 6:2.

It was a similar picture in the second set. In the first six games, Bertola played courageously and at eye level with Munar. At 3:3, Munar nevertheless managed to make the decisive break, which sealed the Swiss player's defeat.

Bertola, who is also a member of the Swiss Davis Cup team, will nevertheless move up into the top 250 in the world rankings for the first time in his career next Monday.