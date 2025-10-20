Rémy Bertola fails in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Keystone

Rémy Bertola (ATP 268) and Henry Bernet (ATP 481) fail in the first round of the Swiss Indoors. Both showed remarkable performances against their superior opponents.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bertola had qualified for the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time in Basel with two wins in the qualifying round against his significantly better-ranked opponents Adrian Mannarino and Quentin.

There, the rock-solid Munar was now a size too big. The world number 42 gave Bertola no chance in two sets. Although he kept up well in the initial phase of the first set, winning his first game to zero and even earning a break point, Munar clearly secured the first set 6:2.

It was a similar picture in the second set. In the first six games, Bertola played courageously and at eye level with Munar. At 3:3, Munar nevertheless managed to make the decisive break, which sealed the Swiss player's defeat.

Bertola, who is also a member of the Swiss Davis Cup team, will nevertheless climb into the top 250 in the world rankings for the first time in his career next Monday.

Bernet also has to admit defeat

Bernet had earned a wildcard for the home tournament in Basel thanks to his junior title at the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, among other things. Now he did well in his first match in the main draw of an ATP tournament and only just lost 6:7 (1:7), 7:6 (7:9) and 3:6 in the end.

In the first set, Bernet had played on equal terms with Mensik for 51 minutes, fending off three break points and only having to concede defeat in the tie-break.

Henry Bernet fails on his debut on the ATP Tour against world number 19 Jakub Mensik sda

Despite this setback, Bernet also played courageously in the second set. He once again fended off his opponent's break chances and, as in the first set, forced a tie-break. This time, the Basel player kept his nerve and secured the second set.

In the deciding set, Mensik then managed the direct break to make it 2:0. Bernet was unable to make up this deficit in front of his home crowd, especially as he was struggling with cramps in his right leg shortly before the end of the match.