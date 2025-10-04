  1. Residential Customers
MotoGP Bezzecchi wins sprint - Marquez seventh

SDA

4.10.2025 - 10:01

Marco Bezzecchi regains 1st place after a bad start
Keystone

Marco Bezzecchi wins the MotoGP sprint at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The Italian rider relegated the Spaniards Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez to the other places on the circuit in Mandalika.

Keystone-SDA

04.10.2025, 10:01

04.10.2025, 10:05

Bezzecchi started from pole position, but got off to a bad start and was overtaken by Aldeguer and Fernandez. The Aprilia rider subsequently regained the lead.

World champion Marc Marquez had to settle for 7th place after a mixed qualifying (9th on the grid) and a "long lap" penalty for a risky overtaking maneuver against Alex Rins. A week ago in Motegi (Japan), the Spaniard clinched his seventh world title early.

