Attilio Biasca is leaving Fribourg-Gottéron and heading to the NHL. As the Swiss champions have announced, the Swiss national team player is joining the Boston Bruins.

After the home World Championship, he’s heading across the pond: Attilio Biasca is moving from Fribourg-Gottéron to the Boston Bruins

Accordingly, the forward has signed an entry-level contract with the six-time NHL champions.

Biasca came up through the EV Zug youth system before trying his luck for two years in the North American junior league, the QMJHL. Three years ago, he returned to his home club. In 2025, Biasca moved to Gottéron, where he shone last season with 31 points in 59 games and secured a spot on the Swiss World Championship roster.

Now the 23-year-old is taking the next step. “I’m looking forward to trying my luck in Boston and will do everything I can to rise to this immense challenge,” he is quoted as saying in a statement from Fribourg-Gottéron.