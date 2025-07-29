Fears for biathlon star Laura Dahlmeier. The German Olympic and world champion has had a serious accident while mountaineering in Pakistan. Rescue workers have not yet been able to reach her.

Former German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier had a serious accident while mountaineering in the Pakistani mountains on Monday.

The 31-year-old was at least seriously injured by a falling rock on Laila Peak, her management told the German Press Agency.

So far, no rescue workers have been able to reach the remote area. A helicopter only discovered the accident site the following day. No signs of life were found on Laura Dahlmeier.

The authorities have suspended the search for the double Olympic and multiple world champion for today as darkness falls. Show more

Great concern for Laura Dahlmeier: The former top German biathlete has had a serious accident while mountaineering in the Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan. The 31-year-old was at least seriously injured by a falling rock on Laila Peak, her management told the German Press Agency.

According to "Bild", climbing star Thomas Huber is on site. He is said to be leading the rescue operation, having already been involved in bringing Dahlmeier's rope partner to safety.

What we know Laura Dahlmeier (31) is a state-certified mountain and ski guide and an active member of the mountain rescue service. The Upper Bavarian ended her biathlon career as a competitive athlete in 2019 and most recently worked as a TV expert for ZDF alongside her mountain and climbing tours.

Accident location : According to her management, Dahlmeier had an accident on Laila Peak (6,069 meters high) in the Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan. The accident occurred on Monday around midday (local time) at an altitude of around 5,700 meters. She was hit by a falling rock. According to the management, Dahlmeier's rope partner made an emergency call immediately after the accident.

Rescue measures : So far, there has only been one overflight by a rescue helicopter on Tuesday morning - the day after the accident. There were no signs of life from Laura Dahlmeier.

Rescue: According to reports, no one has yet been able to reach Laura Dahlmeier due to the continuing high risk of falling rocks. The rescue is being coordinated by an international team, supported by experienced mountaineers on site. The rescue work is being made more difficult by the high risk of falling rocks. Her rope partner is now on the descent with other climbers. Show more

What we don't know Exact state of health : Dahlmeier's exact condition is not known; according to her management, she is at least seriously injured.

Time of a possible rescue : It is still unclear when rescuers will be able to reach her. The risk of falling rocks remains high.

Causes: It is unclear what caused the rockfall. Show more

For the time being, however, the search for Laura Dahlmeier has to be suspended, according to the Pakistani authorities. The reason for this is that darkness has fallen, as a spokesperson for the local tourism authority told the German Press Agency in the evening (local time). The search is to continue the next morning.

Emergency call and rescue operation

According to the information, Dahlmeier was on the 6,069-metre-high Laila Peak in alpine style with her rope partner when she was caught by a falling rock at around 5,700 meters on Monday around noon (local time). Her rope partner immediately made an emergency call and the rescue operation was launched immediately.

Due to the remoteness of the area, a rescue helicopter was only able to reach the accident site on Tuesday morning. During the flight over the difficult-to-access accident site, it was determined that the experienced mountaineer was at least seriously injured.

An international mountain rescue team is coordinating the rescue, it was reported. The mountain rescuers were being supported by experienced international mountaineers who were in the region. Dahlmeier's rope partner is now on the descent with other climbers.

Laila Peak is not far from K2, the second highest mountain in the world, close to the border with China. The region attracts mountaineers every year, but the risks of avalanches and storms are high.

The former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier had a serious accident. IMAGO/Fotostand

Second summit goal

The former biathlete had reportedly been traveling in the region with friends since the end of June. She had already successfully climbed the Great Trango Tower (6,287 m) on July 8. Laila Peak was the second planned summit destination.

The Garmisch-Partenkirchen native is a state-certified mountain and ski guide, an active member of the mountain rescue service and is considered an experienced and risk-conscious mountaineer.

Mountaineering and climbing are Dahlmeier's great passions. However, she sharply criticized the mass tourism that has been rampant for years, for example in the Himalayas. The highest mountain in the world, under the summit of which queues of people regularly form, does not appeal to her, as became clear in an interview.

For her, "a certain spirit of adventure, a certain loneliness, choosing your own route, sporting spontaneity and flexibility" are important when mountaineering, Dahlmeier told the German Press Agency at the beginning of 2024.

Olympic gold and early career end

With two Olympic gold medals in Pyeongchang in 2018 and a total of seven world championship titles, Dahlmeier is the most successful German biathlete of the past decade. In particular, she left her mark on the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, where she won five gold medals and one silver in six starts. She also secured victory in the overall World Cup in the 2016/17 season.

In May 2019, the Upper Bavarian then surprisingly ended her career as a competitive athlete at the age of 25. At the time, she declared that she no longer had any sporting goals as a biathlete. In addition to her mountain and climbing tours, Dahlmeier has also been active as a TV expert for ZDF.