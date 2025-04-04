Dallas defenseman Lian Bichsel (center) scores again against Nashville Keystone

The Swiss NHL mercenaries were busy scoring on Friday night. While Kevin Fiala and Lian Bichsel shone as goal scorers, Nino Niederreiter put himself in the spotlight as a two-time goal provider.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kevin Fiala scored the landmark goal in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 win over Utah at the start of the final period to make it 2-1. Just 44 seconds later, the visitors increased the lead to 3-1 to secure their third win in a row. Fiala ended a small personal slump with his 51st goal of the season, having previously gone four games without scoring.

Lian Bichsel scored his first goal in his NHL debut against Nashville in mid-December. Now the defenseman from Solothurn in the service of the Dallas Stars scored again in the duel against the Predators. Bichsel scored the final goal in the home game with the 5:1 in the 53rd minute. It was his third goal in the best ice hockey league in the world. Dallas consolidated its 2nd place in the Central Division with its seventh win in a row.

The Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter remain at the top. The Grisons forward notched up two assists in the 4-0 away win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Swiss goalie Akira Schmid made his second NHL cameo appearance of the season for the losing home team. The Emmental native was substituted for the final period and finished the game with two saves without conceding a goal.

Janis Moser was the only Swiss player who did not score. The defenseman from Biel lost 2-1 with Tampa Bay in Ottawa, meaning the Lightning missed out on early playoff qualification.