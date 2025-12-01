  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Check in the video Bichsel crashes into the boards and injures himself

SDA

1.12.2025 - 06:38

On Monday night Swiss time, there was only one Swiss player on the ice in the NHL. Lian Bichsel wins with the Dallas Stars with a commanding 6:1 against the Ottawa Senators. However, the game ends for Bichsel in the middle third.

Keystone-SDA

01.12.2025, 06:38

01.12.2025, 08:04

While the first period ended goalless, the Stars took a 3:1 lead in the middle third. The game was decided at the latest when Canadian Wyatt Johnston scored his third goal of the evening five minutes before the end to make the final score 6:1. Bichsel remained scoreless in his team's fourth win in a row. But that is only incidental. Because in the middle third, Bichsel crashed into the boards after a hard check and was writhing in pain on the ice afterwards. The game was over for him. The 21-year-old appears to have injured his leg.

Lian Bichsel has to leave the ice injured.
Lian Bichsel has to leave the ice injured.
Keystone

More from the department

Heated World Championship battle. Wolff attacks Red Bull and Marko:

Heated World Championship battleWolff attacks Red Bull and Marko: "How brainless do you have to be?"

From Federer to Schumacher. These athletes are among the 300 richest people in Switzerland

From Federer to SchumacherThese athletes are among the 300 richest people in Switzerland

Short course European Championships. Ponti is the great Swiss hope in Poland

Short course European ChampionshipsPonti is the great Swiss hope in Poland