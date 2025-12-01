On Monday night Swiss time, there was only one Swiss player on the ice in the NHL. Lian Bichsel wins with the Dallas Stars with a commanding 6:1 against the Ottawa Senators. However, the game ends for Bichsel in the middle third.

While the first period ended goalless, the Stars took a 3:1 lead in the middle third. The game was decided at the latest when Canadian Wyatt Johnston scored his third goal of the evening five minutes before the end to make the final score 6:1. Bichsel remained scoreless in his team's fourth win in a row. But that is only incidental. Because in the middle third, Bichsel crashed into the boards after a hard check and was writhing in pain on the ice afterwards. The game was over for him. The 21-year-old appears to have injured his leg.

Lian Bichsel has to leave the ice injured. Keystone