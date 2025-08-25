  1. Residential Customers
Police investigate Bicycles stolen - nasty surprise for Vingegaard team at Vuelta

dpa

25.8.2025 - 16:50

Many riders, but no bikes: bikes were stolen from Team Visma.
imago

First professional cyclist Jonas Vingegaard wins the second stage of the Vuelta, then his team is the victim of theft. The police are investigating, while hard work awaits the team mechanics.

DPA

25.08.2025, 16:50

25.08.2025, 16:58

Just a few hours after Jonas Vingegaard's stage win at the Vuelta, his team Visma Lease a Bike was broken into. Several bikes were stolen from the mechanics' truck, as the team announced.

Two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard won the second stage of the Tour of Spain on Sunday despite a crash and also took the overall lead. The 28-year-old is also the big favorite for the overall victory.

Team Visma: Police investigating

The 80th edition of the Vuelta started in Italy on Saturday. The next stage on Italian soil awaits on Monday with the third stage from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres over 134.6 kilometers.

"Our mechanics are working hard to ensure that the team is optimally prepared for the third stage," explained Vingegaard's team. The police have reportedly begun an investigation into the incident.

