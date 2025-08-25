Many riders, but no bikes: bikes were stolen from Team Visma. imago

First professional cyclist Jonas Vingegaard wins the second stage of the Vuelta, then his team is the victim of theft. The police are investigating, while hard work awaits the team mechanics.

DPA dpa

Just a few hours after Jonas Vingegaard's stage win at the Vuelta, his team Visma Lease a Bike was broken into. Several bikes were stolen from the mechanics' truck, as the team announced.

Two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard won the second stage of the Tour of Spain on Sunday despite a crash and also took the overall lead. The 28-year-old is also the big favorite for the overall victory.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta25



Last night, our mechanics’ truck was broken into and several bikes were stolen. Our mechanics are working hard to ensure that the team is fully prepared for the third stage. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. pic.twitter.com/8RiNvAUAvj — Team Visma | Lease a Bike (@vismaleaseabike) August 25, 2025

Team Visma: Police investigating

The 80th edition of the Vuelta started in Italy on Saturday. The next stage on Italian soil awaits on Monday with the third stage from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres over 134.6 kilometers.

"Our mechanics are working hard to ensure that the team is optimally prepared for the third stage," explained Vingegaard's team. The police have reportedly begun an investigation into the incident.

Videos from the department