  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

National League Biel inflicts second defeat in 24 hours on Lausanne

SDA

16.1.2025 - 22:24

Anthony Greco(right) celebrates with Jere Sallinen after his goal to make it 2:1 for Biel.
Anthony Greco(right) celebrates with Jere Sallinen after his goal to make it 2:1 for Biel.
Keystone

Leaders Lausanne lose for the second time in 24 hours. In Biel, the Vaud team lost 2:3 after leading by two goals.

Keystone-SDA

16.01.2025, 22:24

16.01.2025, 22:54

In the 51st minute, it was Fabio Hofer who completed Biel's comeback with a second goal in overtime to make it 3-2 and secure an important victory in the battle for playoff qualification. After that, goalie Luis Janett and the Biel back line withstood the LHC's final furioso.

Only 24 hours earlier, Lausanne had lost for the first time since December 7 and eight wins in a row at Fribourg-Gottéron (1:4). In Biel, they were on course until shortly after half-time and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Tim Bozon and Ken Jäger.

Then Anthony Greco vetoed the game. The US-American, who had only moved from Russia to Seeland at the end of November, equalized with his goals four and five (in the tenth game) by the starting minute of the final period, and he also notched up an assist for 3:2.

Lausanne remain five points clear of SC Bern at the top, while Biel improved to 8th place with their fourth win in the last five games.

Telegram:

Biel - Lausanne 3:2 (0:0, 1:2, 2:0)

5730 spectators. - SR Stricker/Eriksson (SWE), Urfer/Stalder. - Goals: 29. Bozon (Jäger, Sklenicka) 0:1. 31. Jäger 0:2. 35. Greco (Sallinen) 1:2. 41. (40:37) Greco (Sallinen, Hofer/power play goal) 2:2. 51. Hofer (Luca Christen, Greco/power play goal) 3:2. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Biel, 6 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Rajala; Riat.

Biel: Janett; Burren, Grossmann; Yakovenko, Stampfli; Christe, Zryd; Delémont; Hofer, Andersson, Sallinen; Sablatnig, Tanner, Rajala; Greco, Müller, Kneubuehler; Cunti, Luca Christen, Bachofner; Cattin.

Lausanne: Keller; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Fiedler; Heldner, Frick; Genazzi, Marti; Riat, Kuokkanen, Oksanen; Bozon, Jäger, Raffl; Pajuniemi, Prassl, Fuchs; Holdener, Bougro, Hügli.

Remarks: Biel without Blessing, Brunner, Bärtschi, Haas, Heponiemi and Lööv (all injured), Lausanne without Pilut, Rochette, Suomela and Vouardoux (all injured). Lausanne without goalkeeper from 59:08.

More from the department

Handball World Championship. France, Denmark, Italy and Austria progress

Handball World ChampionshipFrance, Denmark, Italy and Austria progress

Cross-country skiing sensation on the horizon. Norwegian record world champion Northug wants to start for Austria

Cross-country skiing sensation on the horizonNorwegian record world champion Northug wants to start for Austria

Australian Open in the ticker. Racket throw and camera kick - Medvedev goes berserk during sensational defeat

Australian Open in the tickerRacket throw and camera kick - Medvedev goes berserk during sensational defeat