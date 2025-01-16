Anthony Greco(right) celebrates with Jere Sallinen after his goal to make it 2:1 for Biel. Keystone

Leaders Lausanne lose for the second time in 24 hours. In Biel, the Vaud team lost 2:3 after leading by two goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 51st minute, it was Fabio Hofer who completed Biel's comeback with a second goal in overtime to make it 3-2 and secure an important victory in the battle for playoff qualification. After that, goalie Luis Janett and the Biel back line withstood the LHC's final furioso.

Only 24 hours earlier, Lausanne had lost for the first time since December 7 and eight wins in a row at Fribourg-Gottéron (1:4). In Biel, they were on course until shortly after half-time and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Tim Bozon and Ken Jäger.

Then Anthony Greco vetoed the game. The US-American, who had only moved from Russia to Seeland at the end of November, equalized with his goals four and five (in the tenth game) by the starting minute of the final period, and he also notched up an assist for 3:2.

Lausanne remain five points clear of SC Bern at the top, while Biel improved to 8th place with their fourth win in the last five games.

Telegram:

Biel - Lausanne 3:2 (0:0, 1:2, 2:0)

5730 spectators. - SR Stricker/Eriksson (SWE), Urfer/Stalder. - Goals: 29. Bozon (Jäger, Sklenicka) 0:1. 31. Jäger 0:2. 35. Greco (Sallinen) 1:2. 41. (40:37) Greco (Sallinen, Hofer/power play goal) 2:2. 51. Hofer (Luca Christen, Greco/power play goal) 3:2. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Biel, 6 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Rajala; Riat.

Biel: Janett; Burren, Grossmann; Yakovenko, Stampfli; Christe, Zryd; Delémont; Hofer, Andersson, Sallinen; Sablatnig, Tanner, Rajala; Greco, Müller, Kneubuehler; Cunti, Luca Christen, Bachofner; Cattin.

Lausanne: Keller; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Fiedler; Heldner, Frick; Genazzi, Marti; Riat, Kuokkanen, Oksanen; Bozon, Jäger, Raffl; Pajuniemi, Prassl, Fuchs; Holdener, Bougro, Hügli.

Remarks: Biel without Blessing, Brunner, Bärtschi, Haas, Heponiemi and Lööv (all injured), Lausanne without Pilut, Rochette, Suomela and Vouardoux (all injured). Lausanne without goalkeeper from 59:08.