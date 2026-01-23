On Tuesday, EHC Biel announced the signing of Joël Vermin. At the same time, the team terminated its contract with Johnny Kneubühler, which was set to run through the summer of 2027.

Joël Vermin has found a new club. The 34-year-old forward, who is no longer wanted by SC Bern, will join cantonal rival EHC Biel on September 1. In the Seeland region, the 40-time international—who has played in 24 NHL games—signed a contract valid for the upcoming season.

At the same time, Biel is letting Johnny Kneubühler go. The 30-year-old forward’s contract, which was set to run through the end of the season, has been terminated. Kneubühler is transferring to Genève-Servette effective immediately, where he saw his future starting with the 2027–28 season.