Setback in rehab Biel star Damien Brunner retires with immediate effect

Luca Betschart

24.1.2025

Damien Brunner ends his long career.
sda

At the age of 38, Damien Brunner is retiring from top-class sport with immediate effect. According to Brunner's club EHC Biel, his physical condition no longer allows him to return.

24.01.2025, 10:01

24.01.2025, 11:20

Due to physical problems, Brunner has only played six games this season, the last one on November 22 in the 2-1 home defeat against Zug. At that time, EHC Biel cited muscular problems as the reason for the noble technician's absences. Now the club wrote in a communiqué that Brunner had noticed a further regression in his physical condition during his rehab, which no longer allowed him to return to the top level of sport.

Brunner's departure marks the departure of a dazzling figure in Swiss ice hockey. The Zurich native began his career in the junior ranks of his home club Kloten and played his way into the focus of NHL scouts with his spectacular style of play at EV Zug in the National League. In 135 NHL games for the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils between 2013 and 2014, he recorded 30 goals and 37 assists before surprisingly returning to the National League and joining HC Lugano.

Since 2018, Brunner has played for EHC Biel, with whom he reached the playoff final in 2023. In total, he played 18 seasons in the National League; in 766 games, he scored 347 goals and collected 604 points. Brunner played 84 international games with the national team and took part in five world championships and the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

Since 2021, Brunner has been married to Olympic beach volleyball medalist Nina Brunner, who has been taking a break from top-class sport since last October.

