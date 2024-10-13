Biel's goalie Harri Säteri had no time to lose on Sunday. Keystone

In Sunday's only game in the National League, Biel beat Kloten 4-0 at home. The hosts laid the foundation for their victory in the first period.

Biel goalie Harri Säteri celebrates his first shutout of the season thanks to 32 saves.

It is Biel's third win in the last four games. For Kloten it is the fourth away defeat in a row. Show more

With three goals from seven shots on goal, Biel were extremely efficient in the first period. The 1-0 goal was scored in the 4th minute by Lias Andersson, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday. The Swede scored his fourth goal of the season after a wonderful counter-attack and went in alone on Kloten keeper Ludovic Waeber, exploiting the large gap between his pads. In the 34th minute, little was missing and Andersson would have been successful again with a penalty - he failed to hit the crossbar.

In addition to Andersson, 20-year-old defenseman Gaël Christ (11th) and Johnny Kneubuehler (19th) had also scored for the Seelanders in the first period. The latter had been the match-winner on Friday in the 3-1 win in Zug with a goal and two assists.

The visitors, badly served by the clear result, replaced Waeber as early as the 54th minute during a power play, but were unable to beat the strong Biel keeper Harri Säteri. The Finn celebrated his first shutout of the season thanks to 32 saves. Ramon Tanner's 4:0 (56') was a shot into an empty net.

While Biel's third win in the last four games and their fourth in a row against Kloten saw them move up one place in the rankings to 9th, Zurich remain in 7th place after their fourth away defeat in a row.

Biel - Kloten 4:0 (3:0, 0:0, 1:0)

6399 spectators. - SR Dipietro/Kova (FIN), Bürgy/Stalder. - Goals: 4th Andersson (Hofer, Grossmann) 1:0. 11th Christe 2:0. 19th Kneubuehler (Heponiemi) 3:0. 56th Tanner (underpaid goal!) 4:0 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Rajala; Aaltonen.

Biel: Säteri; Lööv, Stampfli; Yakovenko, Burren; Grossmann, Christe; Delémont; Hofer, Andersson, Cunti; Müller, Bärtschi, Rajala; Kneubuehler, Tanner, Heponiemi; Schläpfer, Christen, Bachofner; Cattin.

Kloten: Waeber; Niku, Profico; Grégoire, Wolf; Steiner, Steve Kellenberger; Sataric; Ojamäki, Aaltonen, Audette; Simic, Morley, Ramel; Derungs, Schäppi, Meyer; Weibel, Smirnovs, Schreiber; Meier.

Remarks: Biel without Brunner, Haas, Janett, Sallinen and Zryd (all injured). Kloten without goalkeeper from 53:58 to 55:55.

Ranking: 1. ZSC Lions 10/22 (32:22). 2. Lausanne 11/21 (35:25). 3. Bern 11/19 (37:28). 4. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 11/19 (32:29). 5. Ambri-Piotta 11/19 (29:29). 6. Davos 11/17 (31:30). 7. Kloten 12/17 (29:32). 8. Lugano 9/16 (28:23). 9. Biel 11/16 (25:25). 10. SCL Tigers 10/14 (25:20). 11. Genève-Servette 8/12 (22:21). 12. Zug 10/12 (30:33). 13. Fribourg-Gottéron 11/11 (23:37). 14. Ajoie 10/4 (18:42).

