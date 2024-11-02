Andrea Kümin from Schwyz and Sascha Lehmann from Bern will be competing in the final of the multi-pitch competition on the 220-metre-high dam wall in the Verzasca Valley on Saturday. The two will face the duo Jakob Schubert/Jessica Pilz from Austria. Now live in the stream.

Red Bull is known for organizing particularly unusual competitions. Today, one of these is taking place in Ticino at the Verzasca dam. Temperatures of around 20 degrees naturally invite you to visit the site. But even if you don't want to make the journey, you can still enjoy the spectacle. blue Zoom will be broadcasting the event live on free TV (2.00 to 3.40 p.m.).

How the multi-pitch climbing competition works

Four teams prevailed against six other rope teams and can now fight for the podium places on Saturday. There, the adrenaline junkies have to complete a 147-metre route in six pitches while avoiding falls. Easier said than done.

Andrea Kümin from Schwyz, who forms a team with Sascha Lehmann from Bern, said after the victorious semi-final: "It was very hard, I climbed right at the limit. It's a great feeling of freedom with so many meters below us and with this beautiful view. We knew that our opponents Alberto and Jenya were very fast, but our strategy was to concentrate fully on ourselves and climb flawlessly."

Andrea Kümin fights for victory on Saturday together with Sascha Lehmann. blue Sport

Kümin is looking forward to the spectacle on Saturday: "In the final, we'll be competing against Jakob and Jessica, who are also very strong. We'll see what happens - there are always surprises and the last pitch will be changed again for the final."

The Austrian team with Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz outdid everyone in both the qualification and the semi-final. They mastered the six pitches at record speed and without any falls. By comparison, the team with Angie Scarth-Johnson (AUS) and Matty Hong (USA), who came last in the qualification, had to digest 17 falls. The Swiss team led by Sascha Lehmann from Bern and Andrea Kümin from Schwyz climbed the route in the semi-final without any falls and thus secured their place in the final on Saturday, November 2 at 14:00.

Sascha Lehmann is looking forward to the final against the favored Austrians. blue Sport

The other Swiss climbers Katherine Choong (VS), Nils Favre (VS) and Petra Klingler (ZH) missed out on a place in the final.

After the climbing spectacle is before the football party

