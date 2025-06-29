Marcel Guerrini wants to snatch overall victory in Davos. KEYSTONE

The final of the Bike Revolution 2025 is set to take place in Davos on Sunday. The eagerly anticipated showdown between Dario Lillo and Marcel Guerrini will take place in the men's race.

Andreas Lunghi

The final race of the Bike Revolution 2025 will take place in Davos on June 29. The women will start at 12.10 pm and the men will start at 2.10 pm. You can be there live exclusively on blue Zoom!

In the Elite Men category, there will be an eagerly awaited showdown: Dario Lillo (Giant Factory Offroad Team) and Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance Race Team) will travel to Graubünden tied on points with 500 points each. Guerrini already triumphed at the season opener in Huttwil, while Lillo countered with consistently strong performances and podium finishes. A thrilling direct duel is guaranteed on the demanding course in Davos.

The current world number 11, Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing), will be at the start in Davos as the clear top shot in the women's category. The silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and world champion in the Team Relay is known for her explosive riding style and is the favorite to win the day. She will be joined by Ramona Forchini (BIXS Performance Race Team), multiple series winner and 2020 World Champion, and Ginia Caluori from Team nexetis. The young athlete from Graubünden is racing her home race in Davos and wants to set an exclamation mark with a strong result.

