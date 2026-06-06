Lukas Bissig celebrates his victory at the 103rd Cantonal Festival of Uri with the winning prize, the Anina cattle

The Swiss national defeated Michael Zurfluh with an overthrow after 1:16 minutes in the first all-Uri final round at the home festival since 1988.

This is Bissig's fourth wreath victory and his third in a row at the Uri cantonal festival. After defeating Roman Wandeler in the first round, the 23-year-old from Attinghausen confidently put his five other opponents to the sawdust.

The Swiss national Marcel Bieri, who was one of the favorites, had to settle for 3rd place behind Jonas Amrhyn after two defeats.