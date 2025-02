Viktorija Golubic plays well against Anastasia Potapova, but misses her chances Keystone

The 32-year-old Viktorija Golubic (WTA 113) from Zurich suffers a bitter defeat in the round of 16 of the WTA tournament in Cluj-Napoca. Golubic was defeated by Anastasia Potapova (WTA 32) 4:6, 5:7.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defeat against the Russian number 1 seed was anything but inevitable. In the first set, Golubic led twice with a break (2:0 and 3:2). In the second set, Golubic even led 5:1 and missed a total of four set points at 5:2 (1) and 5:4 (3). Potapova converted her first match point after 99 minutes.