Nikola Portner and the Swiss national team narrowly miss out on victory against Germany. Keystone

The Swiss national handball team conceded 32:32 against Germany in the European Championship qualifiers practically at the final whistle. Nevertheless, the prospects for participation in the European Championship look good.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Based on the course of the game in front of 8,354 spectators in Zurich's Hallenstadion, it was a point lost. The Swiss led 32:29 in the 56th minute, but then failed to beat the once again outstanding German keeper Andreas Wolff. Luca Sigrist was the last to fail with half a minute to go. Three seconds before the final buzzer, the visitors were awarded a seven-meter penalty, which Juri Knorr converted.

Coach Andy Schmid's team was 14:11 ahead after the first half. It implemented its game plan excellently before the break, defended aggressively and did not concede any easy goals. They only conceded their second goal shortly before the end of the eleventh minute. At one point, at 13:8 in the 26th minute, the home side led by five goals The only blemish in the first half was the exploitation of chances. Luca Sigrist, Lenny Rubin and Luca Maros missed their chances after winning the ball and going in alone on German keeper Andreas Wolff - the former failed to hit the post.

After the break, the Swiss no longer defended as consistently as before. On the other hand, the attack worked as desired until the end, which was mainly down to Noam Leopold. The left wing from Nantes, who only came on in the second half, scored nine times and did not miss a single shot.

The Swiss will face Austria in Graz on Sunday to conclude their European Championship qualifying campaign. The two teams drew 29:29 in the first leg, and a win will secure the SHV team a place at the 2026 European Championship finals in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. However, there is a good chance that even a defeat will be enough, as four of the eight third-placed teams in the group will also qualify.