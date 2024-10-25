  1. Residential Customers
National League Black evening in Ticino ++ Ajoie surprises ++ ZSC extends its lead in the standings

SDA

25.10.2024 - 22:51

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. Celebrated by the fans: Davos' hat-trick scorer Matej Stransky

Celebrated by the fans: Davos' hat-trick scorer Matej Stransky

Image: Keystone

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. ZSC junior Daniel Olsson scores his first goal in the National League in his second game

ZSC junior Daniel Olsson scores his first goal in the National League in his second game

Image: Keystone

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. Stéphane Charlin in the SCL Tigers goal is at the origin of Langnau's away win in Freiburg with numerous saves

Stéphane Charlin in the SCL Tigers goal is at the origin of Langnau's away win in Freiburg with numerous saves

Image: Keystone

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. Top scorer Toni Rajala ensures a late home win for Biel with his two goals in the final period

Top scorer Toni Rajala ensures a late home win for Biel with his two goals in the final period

Image: Keystone

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. Zug's top scorer Daniel Vozenilek is celebrated by the crowd

Zug's top scorer Daniel Vozenilek is celebrated by the crowd

Image: Keystone

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. The Ajoie players congratulate their goalie Benjamin Conz after the second win of the season

The Ajoie players congratulate their goalie Benjamin Conz after the second win of the season

Image: Keystone

Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery. Celebrating his first win at home this season: Bern's goalie Philip Wüthrich

Celebrating his first win at home this season: Bern's goalie Philip Wüthrich

Image: Keystone

The ZSC Lions extend their lead in the National League. While the champions celebrated a 7-1 victory in Ambri, their closest rivals Lausanne surprisingly lost to Ajoie.

25.10.2024, 22:51

25.10.2024, 23:23

Lausanne took the lead four times at home against the league's bottom team, but were ultimately beaten 5:6 on penalties. For Ajoie, who parted ways with coach Christian Wohlwend on Monday, it was only their second win of the season and their first on home ice.

Despite the success, the Jura side are still bottom of the table with six points. Otherwise, however, things remain tight. Third (Biel) and thirteenth (Fribourg-Gottéron) are separated by just six points. As leaders, ZSC are four points ahead of Lausanne and eight ahead of Biel, who beat the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 3-1 at home.

Bern returned to winning ways after three recent defeats with a 3-2 win at home against Kloten, in contrast to Lugano, who lost for the third time in a row in an 8-1 debacle in Davos. Zug also celebrated a home win with a 5:1 victory over Servette. The SCL Tigers came from 2-0 down to win on penalties in Freiburg.

Results and standings:

Friday's results: Ambri-Piotta - ZSC Lions 1:7 (0:3, 1:4, 0:0). Bern - Kloten 3:2 (0:0, 2:1, 1:1). Biel - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 3:1 (0:0, 0:1, 3:0). Davos - Lugano 8:1 (3:1, 2:0, 3:0). Fribourg-Gottéron - SCL Tigers 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:0) n.P. Lausanne - Ajoie 5:6 (1:0, 3:3, 1:2, 0:0) n.P. Zug - Genève-Servette 5:1 (2:0, 2:1, 1:0).

SDA

