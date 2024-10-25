Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery Celebrated by the fans: Davos' hat-trick scorer Matej Stransky Image: Keystone ZSC junior Daniel Olsson scores his first goal in the National League in his second game Image: Keystone Stéphane Charlin in the SCL Tigers goal is at the origin of Langnau's away win in Freiburg with numerous saves Image: Keystone Top scorer Toni Rajala ensures a late home win for Biel with his two goals in the final period Image: Keystone Zug's top scorer Daniel Vozenilek is celebrated by the crowd Image: Keystone The Ajoie players congratulate their goalie Benjamin Conz after the second win of the season Image: Keystone Celebrating his first win at home this season: Bern's goalie Philip Wüthrich Image: Keystone Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team - Gallery Celebrated by the fans: Davos' hat-trick scorer Matej Stransky Image: Keystone ZSC junior Daniel Olsson scores his first goal in the National League in his second game Image: Keystone Stéphane Charlin in the SCL Tigers goal is at the origin of Langnau's away win in Freiburg with numerous saves Image: Keystone Top scorer Toni Rajala ensures a late home win for Biel with his two goals in the final period Image: Keystone Zug's top scorer Daniel Vozenilek is celebrated by the crowd Image: Keystone The Ajoie players congratulate their goalie Benjamin Conz after the second win of the season Image: Keystone Celebrating his first win at home this season: Bern's goalie Philip Wüthrich Image: Keystone

The ZSC Lions extend their lead in the National League. While the champions celebrated a 7-1 victory in Ambri, their closest rivals Lausanne surprisingly lost to Ajoie.

Lausanne took the lead four times at home against the league's bottom team, but were ultimately beaten 5:6 on penalties. For Ajoie, who parted ways with coach Christian Wohlwend on Monday, it was only their second win of the season and their first on home ice.

Despite the success, the Jura side are still bottom of the table with six points. Otherwise, however, things remain tight. Third (Biel) and thirteenth (Fribourg-Gottéron) are separated by just six points. As leaders, ZSC are four points ahead of Lausanne and eight ahead of Biel, who beat the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 3-1 at home.

Bern returned to winning ways after three recent defeats with a 3-2 win at home against Kloten, in contrast to Lugano, who lost for the third time in a row in an 8-1 debacle in Davos. Zug also celebrated a home win with a 5:1 victory over Servette. The SCL Tigers came from 2-0 down to win on penalties in Freiburg.

Results and standings:

Friday's results: Ambri-Piotta - ZSC Lions 1:7 (0:3, 1:4, 0:0). Bern - Kloten 3:2 (0:0, 2:1, 1:1). Biel - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 3:1 (0:0, 0:1, 3:0). Davos - Lugano 8:1 (3:1, 2:0, 3:0). Fribourg-Gottéron - SCL Tigers 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:0) n.P. Lausanne - Ajoie 5:6 (1:0, 3:3, 1:2, 0:0) n.P. Zug - Genève-Servette 5:1 (2:0, 2:1, 1:0).

