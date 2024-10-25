The ZSC Lions extend their lead in the National League. While the champions celebrated a 7-1 victory in Ambri, their closest rivals Lausanne surprisingly lost to Ajoie.
Lausanne took the lead four times at home against the league's bottom team, but were ultimately beaten 5:6 on penalties. For Ajoie, who parted ways with coach Christian Wohlwend on Monday, it was only their second win of the season and their first on home ice.
Despite the success, the Jura side are still bottom of the table with six points. Otherwise, however, things remain tight. Third (Biel) and thirteenth (Fribourg-Gottéron) are separated by just six points. As leaders, ZSC are four points ahead of Lausanne and eight ahead of Biel, who beat the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 3-1 at home.
Bern returned to winning ways after three recent defeats with a 3-2 win at home against Kloten, in contrast to Lugano, who lost for the third time in a row in an 8-1 debacle in Davos. Zug also celebrated a home win with a 5:1 victory over Servette. The SCL Tigers came from 2-0 down to win on penalties in Freiburg.
Results and standings:
Friday's results: Ambri-Piotta - ZSC Lions 1:7 (0:3, 1:4, 0:0). Bern - Kloten 3:2 (0:0, 2:1, 1:1). Biel - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 3:1 (0:0, 0:1, 3:0). Davos - Lugano 8:1 (3:1, 2:0, 3:0). Fribourg-Gottéron - SCL Tigers 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:0) n.P. Lausanne - Ajoie 5:6 (1:0, 3:3, 1:2, 0:0) n.P. Zug - Genève-Servette 5:1 (2:0, 2:1, 1:0).
SDA