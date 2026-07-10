Ronja Blöchlinger made it onto the podium for the second time this season in short track at Vallnord in Andorra—and for the third time overall. She finished third.

With Blöchlinger’s third-place finish, the Swiss women extended their impressive streak of podium finishes in short track to 13 races. The 25-year-old from Appenzell finished in a tie behind Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds and Austria’s Laura Stigger, which shows just how close she came to her first World Cup victory in the elite category.

With Nicole Koller (4th), Alessandra Keller (5th), and Sina Frei (8th), three more Swiss skaters finished in the top ten. With this result, Frei defended her lead in the overall short track standings. However, her lead over Rissveds—who celebrated her second consecutive victory in this discipline—is now down to just 30 points.

In the men's event, there was no third Swiss podium finish this season. Vital Albin, who finished eighth, was the top Swiss finisher, just ahead of his compatriot Fabio Püntener. At the age of 24, American Bjorn Riley celebrated his first World Cup victory.

The Olympic cross-country races will take place on Sunday.