Mountain biker Ronja Blöchlinger made her podium debut in the Olympic cross-country event at the home World Cup in Lenzerheide. The Appenzell native was beaten only by Jenny Rissveds.

Ronja Blöchlinger is getting stronger and stronger: The 25-year-old from Appenzell secured her first podium finish in the Olympic cross-country race at the home World Cup in Lenzerheide

Blöchlinger, 25, who had already finished second in Friday’s short track race, got off to a blistering start in Graubünden amid sweltering heat and was in the lead on her own before Rissveds set out to close the 15-second gap. During the second of seven laps, the Swedish World Cup leader pulled away and won—without having to push too hard in the second half of the race—by a margin of one minute.

“It’s amazing that I made it onto the cross-country podium for the first time at my home race,” Blöchlinger said in an interview with SRF. The Appenzell native ensured that the Swiss women’s mountain bikers’ streak of podium finishes in the World Cup continues.

Four Swiss Women in the Top 10

Behind American Savilia Blunk, who closed the gap to just twelve seconds behind Blöchlinger by the finish, Sina Frei finished in 4th place. With Nicole Koller (7th) and Ramona Forchini (9th), two more Swiss riders made it into the top ten.

Alessandra Keller suffered a setback at her home race. The short-track world champion, who had finished third in the cross-country event two weeks ago in Leogang, Austria, crashed on the opening lap and fell far behind. After a comeback, Keller did manage to close in on the top 10 again, but in the end, she paid the price for her effort and dropped back to 19th place.

Men Without a Top Finish

In the men’s race, the Swiss failed to secure a top-3 finish, just as they had in the cross-country race in Leogang. The top Swiss rider in the first year following Nino Schurter’s retirement was Luca Schätti, who prevailed in the sprint for 7th place against Swiss champion Filippo Colombo. Dario Lillo became the third Swiss rider to finish in the top 10.

Luca Martin secured the victory. The Frenchman, who had finished second three times on Sundays earlier this season, benefited in the final lap from a crash by his compatriot Adrien Boichis, who had already pulled ahead by several seconds. With his first win of the season, Martin significantly extended his lead in the overall World Cup standings.